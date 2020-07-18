The end of the 2019/20 Premier League season is finally almost upon us, and with the closure of the same comes the opening of the summer transfer window.

Some big names are being rumoured to be moving to pastures new, and one of those, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, could be on the way to Manchester City if Ian Wright’s information proves to be correct.

The Daily Mirror, cited by The Sun, note that rivals Manchester United were handed a boost in their pursuit of landing the hulking centre-back for £65m, but Wright believes he’s destined to disappoint the Red Devils.

“I’m hearing Koulibaly might be done with City,” Wright told Premier League Productions and cited by the Daily Express.

With John Stones potentially on the way out of the Etihad Stadium, and Nicolas Otamendi generally flattering to deceive at the heart of Pep Guardiola’s defence, placing Koulibaly alongside Aymeric Laporte makes a great deal of sense.

More Stories / Latest News Solskjaer flips the script and claims Man United actually face bias after ‘lucky’ VAR claims from rival bosses Arsenal v Man City Live Stream – How to Watch FA Cup Semi Final from Wembley Stadium Barcelona’s Lionel Messi still has a fight on his hands with Real Madrid on Sunday

Between them they would offer physicality, great positional awareness, decent distribution skills and aerial prowess.

In short, everything that Pep would be looking for in a centre-back pairing.