Mixed news for Real Madrid fans as Florentino Perez issues a transfer update

It’s fair to say that Real Madrid fans will be used to big name signings every summer, but it’s possible that they might have to cut back for a while.

Although that sounds disappointing, there are plenty of reasons to be positive too. Real’s squad is loaded with talented young players who could step up in the next few years, so it could still be an exciting team to watch.

On top of that, Barcelona are an absolute basket case just now with no clear direction or plan, and that will only get worse when Lionel Messi decided to end his career.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has looked at some comments from Real President Florentino Perez about their transfer dealings this summer, and there’s some mixed news for the fans.

It’s actually refreshing to hear some morals about this as he concedes that they can’t make any major signings this summer after asking the players to take a pay cut.

That’s not the case everywhere, with numerous examples of clubs paying fees after making staff redundant and demanding the players take a pay cut.

It’s not all bad news as he also talks about Kylian Mbappe, but he doesn’t seem to dismiss that link at all. He does concede that Real will need to wait until the situations improves, but it sounds like Mbappe could make the move sometime soon.