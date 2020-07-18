Arsenal had been playing some decent passing football against Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and were holding their own, however, it didn’t take long for Shkodran Mustafi to revert to type.

David Luiz’s ball across the penalty box wasn’t really advisable, but it still gave his defensive colleague more than enough time to clear the ball upfield.

For reasons unknown, Mustafi dallied on the ball and allowed Raheem Sterling to steal it from him.

Fortunately, the mistake didn’t lead to an early City goal, which would’ve put the Gunners on the back foot almost immediately.

It’s not the first error he’s made this season, with another high-profile mistake coming in the recent North London derby, when he put Luiz under pressure and, ultimately, saw Son Heung-min equalise for Spurs on that occasion.

Some supporters appear to have already had enough, and they took to social media in the wake of Mustafi’s latest mistake to make their feelings known.

Get Mustafi off man — Aashim (@aashim0602) July 18, 2020

Dont give Mustafi the ball.

He is useless. — Mobilize.Organize.Be Disciplined.VIVA (@JahawiJones) July 18, 2020

Mustafi gives me anxiety? — taika waititi (@datguyyjp) July 18, 2020