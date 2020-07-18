One in, two out: Agreement close for £100m-rated Man Utd target as duo set for axe

Man Utd are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, although there are two exits being touted at Old Trafford as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got the Red Devils back on track and looking a real threat in the second part of the season, and they’ll be hoping that they can secure silverware and Champions League qualification before the current campaign is over.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho aims little swipe at former club Man Utd with ‘lucky’ dig after VAR decisions

With Paul Pogba back from injury, Bruno Fernandes coming in to bolster their squad and their exciting frontline firing on all cylinders with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial looking a serious threat, it certainly looks as though things are moving in the right direction at Old Trafford.

However, it doesn’t appear as though they will rest on those positives, as The Sun report that Man Utd have stepped up their pursuit of Sancho and that an agreement is close for the £100m-rated star.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational spell with the Bundesliga giants, scoring 34 goals and providing 43 assists in 99 appearances for them.

Combine his creativity, technical quality and goal threat with the likes of Rashford and Martial, and the Man Utd attack could become a real problem for their rivals moving forward.

Meanwhile, there will also be exits from the club perhaps in order to balance their finances to an extent, as the report above goes on to add that Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez are both potentially set to be in Italy next season.

Time will tell if deals can be agreed for that to materialise, but getting their wages off the books and possibly decent transfer fees could all go towards making snapping up Sancho a more viable option.

It’s exciting times for Man Utd given their form either side of the lockdown, but they have business to attend to in the coming weeks with the top-four and FA Cup on their agenda still.