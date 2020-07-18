Photo: Marcus Rashford deletes tweet after Leeds Utd secure Premier League return

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford posted a tweet congratulating Leeds Utd on their return to the Premier League but subsequently deleted the message.

The Red Devils developed a great rivalry with Leeds over the years, but the two clubs haven’t crossed paths for some time given the latter were relegated to the Championship 16 years ago.

Having finally ended their wait to get back to the top flight, messages and congratulations have flooded in from all corners as they will no doubt be itching to get back to action.

While Rashford joined in initially with the tweet pictured below, he opted to delete his message shortly after as perhaps the wording wasn’t quite right or he simply decided against being too congratulatory to a major rival for many United fans.

Either way, it was noticed by many as seen below, with some opting to mock him over it while others argued that there was nothing wrong with his tweet and that he was perfectly fine to leave it up.

Time will tell whether or not fans will be back in the stadiums in time to see this great rivalry reignited and if Rashford will have a big say in the showdowns…

Marcus Rashford is a Leeds United fan, pass it on… #LUFC pic.twitter.com/CMJ4l0eSKW — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLeeds3) July 17, 2020