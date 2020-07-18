It’s something that’s starting to become a very unpalatable theme, with Rangers player, Alfredo Morelos, the latest to suffer vile racist abuse on social media.

Wilfried Zaha and Ian Wright are just two other high-profile names to have been on the receiving end of shocking language and sentiment, and the main companies in that sphere really need to sit up and decide what to do about this worrying development.

On this occasion, Morelos had decided to do an Instagram Live video on Friday, and as the Daily Mail report, he was soon the victim of abuse.

‘Ya black b*****d mon the Ira,’ the posted comment read, from what the Daily Mail note is now a deleted account.

Rangers were quick to respond and condemned the actions.

“Racism is abhorrent and a scourge on our community. We must all work together to eradicate it from football and wider society,” a spokesman is quoted as saying, cited by the Daily Mail.

The question really does need to be asked again as to how long this is going to be allowed to go on before something is done about it.

At present, anyone can appear to hide behind a profile and spout their abhorrent views seemingly without punishment.

That has to change.