Spurs risk losing breakthrough youngster as significant wage increase doesn’t result in contract breakthrough

Finances in football have become so distorted that you almost feel sorry for a footballer if they “only” earn a couple of thousand a week.

Despite that it’s important to remember that their careers are short, and they will also want to be paid the same as their fellow employees after they break into the team.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with Spurs defender Japhet Tangana, as his current deal will run out at the end of next season.

That means Spurs could lose him for nothing in a year if they can’t agree a new contract, and the signs aren’t looking good.

They quote The Athletic in saying that Spurs have offered to increase his salary from £1k per week to £15k, but that would still leave him as one of the lowest earners in the team.

It appears that the offer isn’t enough, as they suggest that talks have stalled and there’s no obvious sign of a breakthrough at this point.

He might not be a great loss to the team initially, but he’s one of the biggest talents in the squad and he’s looked useful in his various outings this season, as he’s featured in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The fans will be hoping that something is agreed soon, but the club will need to make a big decision this summer if they can’t sort this out.