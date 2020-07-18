Stat shows Man United duo have been Premier League’s best attackers since Red Devils’ fine run started

Since Manchester United kickstarted a 12-game unbeaten run with a goalless draw against Wolves on the 1st of February, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes have been the best attackers in the top-flight.

The well-regarded Statman Dave has figured that during this period, no player has scored more goals (9) Martial in the Premier League and Fernandes has the most assists (7) in this timeframe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been phenomenal since Fernandes’ arrival at the end of the January transfer window, the playmaker has helped push the side to another level – especially going forward.

Martial is enjoying the best season of his career since joining Man United, the Frenchman has bagged 17 goals and registered five assists in 30 Premier League appearances this term.

Unstoppable force Fernandes, who has won the top-flight’s Player of the Month award for each of his two official months since joining, has bagged seven goals and seven assists in just 14 league outings.

The Red Devils need a flawless finish to the campaign in order to snatch a spot in the Champions League, their current position of 5th would’ve been enough if it wasn’t for cross-town rivals Manchester City surprisingly overturning their ban from UEFA competition.

Solskjaer’s men are really building some momentum that can be taking into next season, they now look like the best placed outsiders to challenge City and Liverpool next year.