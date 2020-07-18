Menu

‘Thank you for bringing an identity back’ – These fans are delighted with Arteta and Arsenal after cup win

After beating Liverpool in midweek in the Premier League, Arsenal had the small matter of knocking out Manchester City if they wanted to progress to the FA Cup final.

Though Pep Guardiola’s side often dominated possession in their semi-final at Wembley, they lacked a cutting edge up front, and when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was given the chance, he didn’t need asking twice, scoring a brace to take down the Citizens.

It was no more than the Gunners deserved after a stunning defensive performance.

The back four were a well-organised unit that all did their jobs to perfection, as did their midfield colleagues.

The unexpected victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side in the same week has left some Arsenal fans salivating over a new, prosperous, era for the north Londoners, and they collectively doffed a cap to Mikel Arteta on social media in the wake of the Spaniard getting his tactics spot on.

Showing what he can do with what he already has in situ surely strengthens his position in terms of asking the Arsenal board for money to buy the players he wants too.

