It’s no secret that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long been a fan of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, a player whom the Midlanders value at £80m according to the Daily Mail.

His marauding style of play, always on the front foot and looking to spread the play as soon as opportunities allow, would fit right in at Man United.

The Red Devils are on an epic unbeaten run, and their Champions League destiny for next season is in their own hands.

Villa, meanwhile, are languishing at the opposite end of the table and could well be relegated unless they can turn things around in their final games.

It would appear to be a foregone conclusion that Grealish will move on if Villa go down, but Danny Higginbotham has suggested that there’s now only one way that the midfielder arrives at Old Trafford.

“I think the only way that Grealish comes to the club, magnificent player that he is, but I think the only way that Grealish comes to the club is if Paul Pogba leaves,” Higginbotham said on Stadium Astro, and cited by the Daily Express.

At one time, Pogba leaving the club wouldn’t have been a surprise, but ever since he has started to gel with Bruno Fernandes, the Frenchman has looked settled again.

To that end, Solskjaer may well keep a tight hold of the purse strings this summer, potentially leaving Grealish in the lurch.