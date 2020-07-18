Arsenal v Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final was always going to promise goals, given the way in which both teams play, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had already missed a presentable chance before slotting the Gunners ahead at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola’s side had set their defence up well, but once the ball had been worked out wide to Nicolas Pepe, they allowed him far too much time to look up and pick out his man.

With Alexandre Lacazette also lurking at the back post, Aubameyang was able to move into striking range unmarked, and his sensational improvised finished back across Ederson hit the post on the way in.

Arsenal take the lead at Wembley! Nicolas Pepe with a dangerous cross and Aubameyang applies the finish with style

Pictures from BT Sport