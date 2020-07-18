Menu

Video – It’s Aubameyang again as Arsenal go 2-0 up against Man City

Arsenal’s backs had been against the wall in the second-half of their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side had been knocking on the door and had gone close on a couple of occasions, but when it mattered, it was the Gunners who were the most clinical again.

A wonderful floated assist from Kieran Tierney found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in behind, and he showed a clean pair of heels to the City defence before slotting the ball through keeper Ederson’s legs.

