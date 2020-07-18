Arsenal’s backs had been against the wall in the second-half of their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side had been knocking on the door and had gone close on a couple of occasions, but when it mattered, it was the Gunners who were the most clinical again.

A wonderful floated assist from Kieran Tierney found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in behind, and he showed a clean pair of heels to the City defence before slotting the ball through keeper Ederson’s legs.

Aubameyang has done it again! Arsenal absorb wave after wave of City attacks and catch them cold! Great ball through from Kieran Tierney ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1UnUhJGu3M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport