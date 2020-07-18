Leeds Utd are back in the Premier League and their fans celebrated the big moment outside Elland Road on Friday night.

16 years after they were relegated to the Championship and after countless changes in manager, ownership and rebuilding of the squad, the northern giants are back in the top flight after an impressive campaign.

They came close last season, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men made no mistake this year as they close in on finishing top having sealed automatic promotion.

While it wasn’t the best of ideas given the ongoing social distancing measures that are in place, it was to be expected given the scenes we saw at Anfield last month after Liverpool secured the Premier League title as Leeds fans gathered outside Elland Road to celebrate their accomplishment.

As seen in the videos below, they were even treated to the players being spotted inside and joining in with the celebrations, and there’s no doubt that they will enjoy their final two games against Derby County and Charlton before planning for their return to the big time.

It’s a big moment for the club after struggling to get back to the top flight for so long, and they’ll hope that they can once again establish themselves as a force in the Premier League moving forward.

Elland Road as Leeds United are celebrating promotion. Spot the squad at the window celebrating with fans outside. #LUFC #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/q3JAv7zu9T — Capital Yorks News (@CapitalYORKNews) July 17, 2020

Fireworks being let off outside Elland Road stadium, as fans celebrating Leeds United being promoted to the premier league carry on into the night. (? Credit: Nigel Stanley) #LUFC pic.twitter.com/AsFqR1PdAI — Vicki Smith (@VickiSmith_) July 18, 2020