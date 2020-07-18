Video: Marcus Rashford’s ‘yes football!’ outburst after goal vs Palace highlights Man United’s brilliant attacking play right now

A clip of Marcus Rashford’s passionate outburst after scoring for Manchester United against Crystal Palace is doing the rounds on social media.

The 22-year-old showed brilliant skill and composure to fire the Red Devils into the lead, the ace was teed up with the chance after an excellent one-two by attacking partners Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford sat down Patrick van Aanholt with a lovely bit of skill before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

After the the forward handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the lead, he celebrate by jumping into the air and screaming “Yes football!”.

Take a look at the England international’s moment of sheer jubilation below:

still can’t work out what you said after “YESSSSSS” football ? or something else ?? pic.twitter.com/QXwpk6DvKj — Chris (@Chris8698_) July 17, 2020

Pictures from Man United Zone.

It’s clear that Rashford loves the kind of football that the Red Devils are playing right now with this passionate celebration, the side have been phenomenal since the top-flight’s restart.