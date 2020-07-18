Paris Saint-Germain are continuing their preparations for the return of competitive football later this month as they took on Waasland-Beveren in a friendly on Friday.

The Ligue 1 giants have domestic cup action coming up at the end of this month before they face Atalanta in the Champions League next month, and so with their league campaign being called off months ago, it’s imperative that they continue to work on their fitness levels and stay sharp.

It seems as though they’re looking very confident still, as Neymar and Mauro Icardi decided to pull off an audacious penalty routine which saw the Brazilian pass the ball to his teammate to finish off rather than try to tuck away the spot-kick himself.

As seen in the video below, it almost gets denied as Icardi is put under pressure before he finishes with aplomb, and many will undoubtedly argue that this was unnecessary from the PSG duo as they rubbed salt into the wound during a 7-0 win.

Nevertheless, they did manage to pull it off and credit to them for that, as we’ve seen this tactic go horribly wrong in the past, most notably with Arsenal pair Robert Pires and Thierry Henry. Further, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema tried this just this week as Real Madrid sealed the La Liga title, but their effort was disallowed.

There were no mistakes from the PSG pair on this occasion though, with Neymar putting it on a plate for his teammate as they’ll hope to link up and end the season on a high next month.

