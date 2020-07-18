Say what you like about Neymar, but you can’t deny that he’s one of the game’s entertainers.

The Brazilian remains an acquired taste as much for his off-field antics as his lack of loyalty to the teams he has played for.

However, you know what you’re getting with him and the Paris Saint-Germain front man always delivers on the pitch.

Against Waasland-Beveren in a friendly on Friday, PSG were awarded a penalty which was eventually scored by Mauro Icardi thanks to a pass from Neymar, per CaughtOffside.

Before he stepped up to take it, the Brazilian even cheekily asked the keeper which corner he should place the kick.