Say what you like about Neymar, but you can’t deny that he’s one of the game’s entertainers.
The Brazilian remains an acquired taste as much for his off-field antics as his lack of loyalty to the teams he has played for.
However, you know what you’re getting with him and the Paris Saint-Germain front man always delivers on the pitch.
Against Waasland-Beveren in a friendly on Friday, PSG were awarded a penalty which was eventually scored by Mauro Icardi thanks to a pass from Neymar, per CaughtOffside.
Before he stepped up to take it, the Brazilian even cheekily asked the keeper which corner he should place the kick.
Neymar asked the keeper which corner to shoot, this guy is so goated. pic.twitter.com/eE35DxoV8f
— Galu (@PSGalu) July 17, 2020