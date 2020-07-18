Video: Romanian side ruin a free kick routine as the taker smashes the ball into his teammate’s face

You can always tell that a manager loves it when a well rehearsed set-piece routine pays off, but it just looks awful when it goes wrong.

Usually it results in a few needless passes, the ball will be cannoned into the first man and the camera will immediately pan to a furious centre back who realises he ran forward for no reason.

This routine is brought to you from the Romanian league, and it might be one of the worst ever:

I don't think you're ready for this, but here's the best free-kick in the history of football. Absolutely amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/CN2M0pisCo — Emanuel Ro?u (@Emishor) July 17, 2020

Credit where credits due, they sell it quite well and there’s the makings of a good move in here, but they ruin that good work by just thumping it into a teammate’s face.

It would be brilliant to know what the taker expected to happen, but you can be sure the ball is going straight in the mixer next time round.