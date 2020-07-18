Video: Superb Thibaut Courtois double save that helped Real Madrid seal La Liga title vs Villarreal

In the 92nd minute of Real Madrid’s title-securing victory against Villarreal, Thibaut Courtois pulled off an amazing double save to ensure that Los Blancos sealed the triumph.

Javier Ontiveros whipped a dangerous cross into the box, which evaded all of Madrid’s defence – forcing Courtois into a save.

With the star called into action late after his defence’s mishap, the ball was only parried away into Bruno Soriano and the 6ft6 stopper had to use his feet to deny the attacker from close-range.

Courtois’ second stop was particularly impressive, this ensured that Zinedine Zidane’s side won 2-1 and clinched the title in their penultimate game.

A draw actually would’ve been enough for the side to secure the triumph on the night, but Los Blancos weren’t to know that heated rivals Barcelona would collapse to a last-gasp defeat to Osasuna.

Take a look at the crucial late stops from the Belgian below:

It got lost in the celebrations, but Thibault Courtois's double save won the game. pic.twitter.com/NMENCQpMQ6 — Chico #BLM|?? (@Toluwa_xx) July 17, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool hope to agree deal to sign world class midfielder for an initial €20m plus add ons Lazio hope to sign Real Madrid striker this summer as he enters the final year of his deal Contact made: Manchester United ask striker’s agent for update on star’s transfer

It’s wonderful to see that Courtois is now a force between the sticks after a very difficult debut season following his move from Chelsea in the summer of 2018.

As well as Courtois turnaround after a shaky start, the club and Zidane deserve credit for maintaining faith in the stopper.