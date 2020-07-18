Video: “You have to be a bunch of c*nts” – Astonishing motivational talk from Jose Mourinho captured on camera

It will always be funny when someone drops the c-bomb when it’s least expected, but for some reason it’s even better when it comes from a foreigner.

Clearly Jose Mourinho is trying to find a way of making his Spurs players nastier on the pitch after alluding to them as a bunch of nice guys.

The best teams have always had players who can look after themselves and will push things to the limits, and you have to think that’s what Mourinho is trying to get across to his squad here:

Mourinho calling our players “a bunch of stupid c*nts” is something I never knew I needed to see… this documentary is gonna be NEXT level pic.twitter.com/rmoeN4xZhL — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) July 18, 2020

Johan Cruyff: “If you have the ball, you must make the field as big as possible. And if you don’t have the ball, you must make it as small as possible.” Jose Mourinho: “For 90 minutes, you have to be a bunch of cunts.” pic.twitter.com/eyOcbaKYo4 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) July 18, 2020

It’s astonishing to hear and it’s possible that he has a point, but it’s surprising to hear him use that word. If nothing else, the upcoming documentary on the team could be more entertaining than we thought.