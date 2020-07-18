Menu

Video: “You have to be a bunch of c*nts” – Astonishing motivational talk from Jose Mourinho captured on camera

Tottenham FC
It will always be funny when someone drops the c-bomb when it’s least expected, but for some reason it’s even better when it comes from a foreigner. 

Clearly Jose Mourinho is trying to find a way of making his Spurs players nastier on the pitch after alluding to them as a bunch of nice guys.

The best teams have always had players who can look after themselves and will push things to the limits, and you have to think that’s what Mourinho is trying to get across to his squad here:

It’s astonishing to hear and it’s possible that he has a point, but it’s surprising to hear him use that word. If nothing else, the upcoming documentary on the team could be more entertaining than we thought.

