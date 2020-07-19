Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been given some credit for the improved performance of David Luiz in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

The Gunners won 2-0 at Wembley thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was a stand-out performer in a fine display from Arteta’s side.

Still, as good as Aubameyang was, Arsenal would surely not have won the game if not for an improved defensive performance, with Luiz looking a different player from the one who suffered so much in the recent Premier League defeat at City.

Luiz made a mistake for the opening goal and later conceded a penalty and got sent off as Arsenal lost 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in June, but the Brazilian made amends with a really strong showing in this big FA Cup game.

Discussing the performance of the former Chelsea man, pundit Rio Ferdinand suggested it was down to Arteta playing a new-look system with three centre-backs.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Ferdinand said: “He’s come in for a lot of criticism in the last couple of seasons, and a lot of it rightly so, at times you get criticised.

“The way they set up today helped him. Three at the back, they packed the midfield they played with a defensive security. There was a stability about the way the played, they were composed defensively.

“And what they had tactically – which was brilliant from Arteta – they had a sharp edge on the counter when they went forward they looked dangerous and capable of scoring, and they got two very good goals.”