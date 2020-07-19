Menu

Arsenal could strike bargain transfer, these fans praise it as “no brainer”

Arsenal could reportedly extend the loan of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and include the option to sign him permanently for just €20million.

This is what’s being reported by El Confidencial, which also cites Madrid president Florentino Perez as saying the club’s finances mean they have to sell players this summer.

Real have already allowed Achraf Hakimi to join Inter Milan, and it looks like Ceballos could be the next big name on his way out of the Bernabeu after struggling to get much playing time for the club.

Ceballos has long looked a promising young talent, but he just never quite did enough to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s side before heading out on loan to Arsenal last summer.

And despite a slow start at the Emirates Stadium, the Spain international has been superb lately, putting in another fine performance for the Gunners in their surprise 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City yesterday.

Unsurprisingly, many Arsenal fans sound delighted with this news as they mostly seem to agree that it’s a “no brainer” to make Ceballos’ move to the club a permanent one…

