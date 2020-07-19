Arsenal could reportedly extend the loan of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and include the option to sign him permanently for just €20million.

This is what’s being reported by El Confidencial, which also cites Madrid president Florentino Perez as saying the club’s finances mean they have to sell players this summer.

Real have already allowed Achraf Hakimi to join Inter Milan, and it looks like Ceballos could be the next big name on his way out of the Bernabeu after struggling to get much playing time for the club.

Ceballos has long looked a promising young talent, but he just never quite did enough to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s side before heading out on loan to Arsenal last summer.

And despite a slow start at the Emirates Stadium, the Spain international has been superb lately, putting in another fine performance for the Gunners in their surprise 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City yesterday.

Unsurprisingly, many Arsenal fans sound delighted with this news as they mostly seem to agree that it’s a “no brainer” to make Ceballos’ move to the club a permanent one…

€20m for Ceballos is a no brainer. Recently he’s proving why he got the euro u21 player of the tournament and captained that team. Technically so good and his energy levels are incredible. — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) July 19, 2020

Ceballos’ form at Arsenal has been weird, but ever since Arteta has come in he has adapted his style of play to how we want to play. At £23m it seems like a no-brainer. Still only 23yrs old too. https://t.co/w3vdFKLRoR — Krunal Raval (@KrunalRaval14) July 19, 2020

Keeping Ceballos on loan with an obligation to buy in 2021 for €20m would be a steal. Delays payment, giving us more funds for this summer, but even still, for just €20m is a bargain. He’s come on leaps and bounds under Arteta. Now we are seeing the real Ceballos. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) July 19, 2020

That’s honestly an ideal situation for us. We won’t have to pay for Ceballos this summer, and can spend that money elsewhere, and a €20m price tag is a good deal for us. Probably a no-brainer, especially if Guendouzi is leaving. https://t.co/jG2gLWKdFP — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) July 19, 2020

If Real Madrid want £25M for Ceballos then pay it right now. Absolute bargain for someone so young and so talented. He’s shown in the last few fixtures how good he can be and he’s fit into this team really nicely since joining. I would 100% pay that money to make him ours. ??? — Jack Simmons (@JackSimmons101) July 19, 2020

Pay the money for Ceballos right now — Tim B (@TB_Gooner) July 18, 2020

£20 mil for ceballos is a bargain , we should keep him — 47 _ D.C.F ??? (@airmoukhs) July 18, 2020