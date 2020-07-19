Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has possibly provided a clue over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at the club.

The Gunners star is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and it remains to be seen if he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Still, in conversation with The Beautiful Game podcast in the video clip above, Willock seems to provide hope that Aubameyang could stay, as he believes he seems happy with life at Arsenal.

Willock doesn’t seem keen to give too much away, but he unsurprisingly makes it clear he’d like to see the Gabon international remain with the north London giants.