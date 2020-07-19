Barcelona could appoint high profile coach for one season as they wait for Xavi

It always felt like Quique Setien was a temporary manager before Barcelona found their long term replacement, but it’s starting to sound like he might not even last the full temporary term.

They allowed Real Madrid to win La Liga after a series of poor performances, so it’s understandable that Barca might look for a new coach.

A report from Sport has suggested that Laurent Blanc could take over for one season, although it still sounds like the eventual plan is to appoint Xavi.

Blanc has been out of work for a few years but he’ll also come with a high profile after an illustrious playing career and an impressive time in charge at PSG.

It’s even suggested that Setien might not be around to take charge of the Champions League game, and the B team coach will act as a temporary manager before Blanc can come in for one year.

It would be very interesting to see what would happen if Blanc came in and did very well, but Xavi does look like the Barca manager in waiting, so it would just be the one year deal.

Whatever happens, it’s starting to look like Setien won’t be there for much longer.