There’s some big Barcelona news emerging as it’s claimed the club’s players want to replace manager Quique Setien with Patrick Kluivert.

The Catalan giants could do with making a change this summer after a difficult season in which the team has surrendered their La Liga title to arch rivals Real Madrid.

This is partly down to the poor start made this season by Setien’s predecessor Ernesto Valverde, but it seems clear now that Setien’s appointment has not achieved the turnaround the club will have hoped for.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca players now want to see club legend Kluivert promoted to first-team head coach following his success in his role as the director of youth football at the Nou Camp.

The Dutchman was a star player for Barcelona at his peak, and it’s suggested he is seen as someone who could follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The French tactician has done fine work since becoming Madrid manager, having previously shone in other roles at the Bernabeu.

Some Barcelona fans may well prefer a more experienced name, as Kluivert has not held a management job of this calibre before, though similar was true of Zidane at Real Madrid, and of course Pep Guardiola when he launched his hugely successful managerial career at Barcelona.