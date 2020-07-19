Chelsea are seemingly alone in their pursuit of the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to Dean Jones in an interview with TalkChelsea.

The Blues look in a strong position to sign Havertz, with Bleacher Report writer Jones explaining the current situation as he looks for a way out of Leverkusen.

Having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer while they were under a transfer ban, it makes sense that Chelsea seem to be prioritising new signings in attack this year.

The west London giants have already secured deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, though a deal for Havertz would perhaps be the most exciting of the lot.

The Germany international looks to have the world at his feet after shining in the Bundesliga, and it truly is surprising that no other clubs seem to be in the running at the moment, as per Jones’ quotes to TalkChelsea.

“Havertz is a very interesting one because there is currently no competition to sign him, which is crazy. He is so good. That would be an unbelievable signing,” Jones said.

He added: “He is interested (in joining Chelsea), very interested actually. He really wants to push himself and Leverkusen are pretty surprised at how focused he is on finding a new club.”