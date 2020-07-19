Chelsea are reportedly struggling to afford a transfer deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones has told TalkChelsea.

The Blues have previously been linked strongly with Chilwell, with the Guardian recently claiming talks had begun over a potential £60million deal to bring the England international to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could certainly do with bringing in an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the left-back position, and Chilwell has shone as one of the finest in the country in that area of the pitch.

Jones told TalkChelsea that he expected Alonso and Emerson would most likely be moving on this summer, but in terms of an update on Chilwell, it wasn’t too encouraging.

The reporter suggested Chelsea were not ready to pay Leicester’s current asking price for Chilwell, saying: “They’ll definitely sell Emerson, and maybe Alonso. Batshuayi will go. Beyond that there are just loads of ifs and buts.”

He added: “Ben Chilwell is definitely a deal they have looked at, but Leicester’s asking price is too high at the moment.”

CFC have already had a busy summer with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and Frank Lampard would do well to now invest some more money on improving his side’s dodgy defence.