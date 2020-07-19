The latest Chelsea transfer news roundup is here, with some exciting updates on three H’s – Hazard, Havertz and Henderson.

First up, the Blues could yet welcome Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge one day, despite the Belgian only just leaving for Real Madrid a year ago.

Hazard was a world class performer in his time at Chelsea, but things haven’t really worked out for him in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Regardless of that, it seems Hazard wants to come back to west London in the future anyway – see his full quotes here.

Chelsea are also in a strong position to win the race for Kai Havertz this summer, as no other clubs are currently in for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

This surprise revelation comes from Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, in an interview with TalkChelsea.

Jones told the Chelsea FC blog that Havertz looks set to become an “unbelievable signing” for Frank Lampard’s side, with no other sides challenging them for his signature.

Havertz is an elite young talent who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is being linked with Chelsea once again.

The 23-year-old is a talented shot-stopper who’s shone on loan at Sheffield United this season and could be ideal for CFC as an upgrade for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Henderson surely has a future at Man Utd, however, and they won’t want to lose this talented youngster to a top four rival.