Chelsea are reportedly still considering a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson but are yet to make a final decision on a move.

This is according to the Daily Express, who also quote Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as saying the Blades have already begun talks over extending the young shot-stopper’s stay at the club.

Henderson came through Man Utd’s academy and looks a promising talent, having caught the eye during his time on loan at Bramall Lane.

As noted by the Express, Chelsea are among the sides interested in the 23-year-old, who may struggle to break into the United starting XI any time soon due to the presence of David de Gea.

The Blues could do with a new signing in goal after the unconvincing form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the Express suggest they’re also interested in Ajax’s Andre Onana as well as Henderson.

Wilder’s quotes perhaps suggest Sheffield United are now ahead of CFC in the running after already opening talks, and one imagines MUFC would much rather let him go on loan there again than risk losing him to a major rival.

“We already have started talking to the player and Manchester United,” Wilder is quoted by the Express.

“It is their decision and the boy’s decision. We would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know.”