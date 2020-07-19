Kai Havertz clinching a transfer to Chelsea could put Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future in doubt, Dean Jones has suggested in an interview with TalkChelsea.

It remains to be seen if the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder will definitely end up at Stamford Bridge this summer, but Bleacher Report journalist Jones has suggested the Blues are in a strong position at the moment.

If he does join, however, Havertz would be coming in alongside fellow new-boys Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, meaning increased competition for places in attack.

Hudson-Odoi, despite looking like an exciting young prospect for some time, has already struggled for playing time as it is this season, so could be in even more trouble if Havertz also joins the club next season.

Jones raised some question-marks over Hudson-Odoi’s future if this deal were to come about, telling TalkChelsea: “He (Havertz) is interested, very interested (in joining Chelsea) actually.

“He really wants to push himself and Leverkusen are pretty surprised at how focused he is on finding a new club. He definitely wants Champions League football though so we will have to wait on that situation to be decided before knowing much more.

“If he joins then I’m not sure what the future holds for Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea.”

CFC fans will no doubt be disappointed if Hudson-Odoi fails to live up to his immense potential and feels he has to move on to play regularly.

Still, some may also feel the England international hasn’t really done enough with the opportunities he’s had this season.