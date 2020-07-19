Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do well to seal the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The 22-year-old has really caught the eye with his performances at Watford this season, contributing six goals and three assists in all competitions despite the Hornets’ struggles.

Nigel Pearson’s side remain just three points above the relegation zone and are by no means certain to stay up, but Sarr has been a real bright spark in their side and Neville is clearly a big fan.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville sung Sarr’s praises and suggested he could be the winger United need in this summer’s transfer market.

The former Red Devils defender explained his qualities and it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer takes notes of these comments from his old team-mate.

“Manchester United need a right winger. He’s a big, big talent, honestly he really is,” Neville said.

“We’ve seen his performances before but tonight he was a shining light, even in that first half there were periods where Watford did attack and it was through him. So yeah he’ll be sought after and Watford will, I’m sure, cash in if they get the right bid.

“I always think, particularly as a wide player, what would I have not wanted to have played against?

“The first thing is pace. And then you’ve got to think about, can he use his pace? Well yes he can, because he makes really good quality runs: the spin in behind, straight, but also the run inside in between full-back and centre-back – which I always think is the most difficult to mark.

“And then you think, well has he got quality on the ball? Could you just left him have it? Sometimes you’ve got quick players, let him have the ball.

“But when you let him have the ball, he can get it out of his feet and whip ridiculously good crosses in. So that’s when you’re thinking about the fact that you’ve got a real problem, as a full-back.”

United fans may well be craving a bigger name than Sarr, but the Senegal international could well be a decent option worth exploring if some other more glamorous deals don’t work out for the club.