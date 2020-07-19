Italian giants make contact with Real Madrid outcast as they look for alternatives for Victor Osimhen

There are plenty of clubs in the world who have a reputation for developing talent and giving chances to the younger players, but Real Madrid aren’t one of them.

We’ve seen over the years that Zinedine Zidane will rely on his trusty veterans as much as he can, but Luka Jovic hasn’t exactly made it hard for the manager to leave him out either.

On the pitch he’s not lived up to expectations, there are questions over his attitude and he’s mostly known for avoiding Coronavirus protocols during a trip home to Serbia.

That’s not to say he should be written off as a player, but it does look like he needs a transfer to rejuvenate his career.

Mundo Deportivo have recently reported that Napoli have made contact with Jovic’s agent about a move, but it will hinge on what happens with Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

They claim that Napoli have made a final proposal to the Lille striker in an attempt to convince him to sign, but it’s not clear if that will actually happen.

That means a move for Jovic could happen if that falls through, so it’s worth keeping an eye on both stories to see what happens next.