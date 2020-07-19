Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to the completed transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils and it now looks like there is almost an agreement in place over the £100million-rated attacker, according to the Sun.

The report claims United and Dortmund look to be close to reaching an agreement over Sancho, who wants a move to the Premier League, and to Old Trafford in particular.

This comes as Sancho himself has failed to commit to staying at Dortmund when asked about his future by the World Soccer Magazine, as quoted by the Daily Express.

He said: “I don’t know what to say to that. It’s hard to say. That’s the future.

“You never know what could happen, so we will wait and see.”

United fans will hope this is a sign Sancho perhaps knows a deal is imminent, but doesn’t want to give anything away until it’s all official.

It certainly doesn’t sound too much like the 20-year-old is expecting to stay in Dortmund, or else it would have been far simpler for him to stress that he’s happy where he is and not thinking about a move.

Sancho looks a world class winger who could have a great career ahead of him, and Man Utd fans will be hugely excited to see him link up with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood next season.