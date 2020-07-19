Juventus are cleared to sign talented forward as rivals balk at his €50m valuation

Juventus are firmly established as the dominant force in Italian football, but they will need to make some signings if they want to stay on top.

They are mainly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain to lead the line, but both are getting older and the attack will need reinforcement soon.

You have to think that Paulo Dybala will finally be trusted to become the team’s talisman, but he needs a supporting cast.

Federico Chiesa has been outstanding for an awful Fiorentina side in recent seasons – he’s helped to keep them in the league and he’s establishing himself as a regular for the national team.

All of that means it’s probably time for him to get a big move, and a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests Juventus are now cleared to sign him after Inter Milan pulled out of the race.

It’s suggested that Fiorentina would be looking for around €50m to let him go, and Inter aren’t willing to pay that much.

It appears the price tag won’t be an issue for Juve, and it would be interesting to see how he would fit into Juve’s system.

He’s more of a wide forward who likes to create rather than a central goal scorer, but he could work well with Dybala if the Argentine gets a central role.

It’s likely that nothing will happen until the season is over, but it won’t be a surprise if he ends up in Turin next season.