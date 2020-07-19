Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could reportedly be ready to accept that he has to sell players in order to fund more signings in the upcoming transfer window.

It’s been a busy start to the summer for the Blues, who have already brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, with various transfer gossip columns suggesting even more big names could soon be joining them.

Still, according to Don Balon, Chelsea could be ready to sell N’Golo Kante to Real Madrid to help fund further spending, with the France international being eyed up by Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

Kante has been a world class performer for Chelsea in recent times, and losing him could be a big blow, while Madrid would undoubtedly benefit from adding him to their squad.

It could be worth it, however, if CFC want to land big names like Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, linked by Christian Falk in conversation with Bleacher Report in the tweet below, and Ben Chilwell, linked with the club by the Daily Mirror and others.