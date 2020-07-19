La Liga side hope Ronaldo’s connection with Real Madrid will help them sign wonderkid on loan

It’s vital for a club to trust any team who wants to loan one of their young stars, and Ronaldo’s connection with Real Madrid should be a good thing for Real Valladolid.

The legendary Brazilian striker enjoyed some of his best years at The Bernabeu, but he’s now the president of Real Valladolid.

They’ve managed to secure a place in La Liga again next season, and it sounds like they are hoping to sign one of Real Madrid’s brightest young stars on loan next season.

Reinier Jesus arrived in January with a huge reputation as one of the best youngsters in the world, but he linked up with the B team and hasn’t seen a lot of action.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Real Madrid want to loan him out next season, and the friendly relations with Valladolid could allow this to happen.

It would be interesting to see how he gets on because he’ll play for a team who will be battling against relegation, so the games could be scrappy and he won’t get as many chances to get on the ball.

Despite that, if he proves he can play well in La Liga then that could give him a better chance of breaking into Real’s first team, so it could be a good move for him to make.