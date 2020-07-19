Lionel Messi breaks yet another record as he takes this impressive record from a fellow Barcelona legend

Every time you think we’ve got to the point where Lionel Messi can’t break any more records, he finds another one to take.

This one is actually more impressive than many, because it’s based purely on a single season. He’s taken a lot of records recently because he’s been around for years, but this shows he’s still capable of extraordinary things.

Xavi’s record of 20 assists in a single La Liga season did look unlikely to be beaten, but Messi managed it after another fine showing against Alaves today:

? H I S T O R Y ? With 2?1? assists, Messi overtakes Xavi as the player with MOST ASSISTS in a single #LaLigaSantander season! ?#AlavesBarça pic.twitter.com/Lrx84HI2cJ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 19, 2020

The best thing about this is that many fans will think of Messi as a selfish player who only looks to score goals.

Obviously that’s not true as this stat proves, although this means that he’ll end the season as the top scorer and the top assists provider.

For context, the next player on the list was Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal who managed 11, and there were no other players who managed to get into double figures.

Sometimes it’s easy to take Messi’s brilliance for granted, so it’s nice to have a reminder of how good he really is.