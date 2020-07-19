Liverpool arrange contact with defender and his entourage over summer transfer

While it looks like Liverpool won’t make any radical changes to their squad for next season, it does look like the defence could be re-shuffled.

Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have never truly impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, while Joe Gomez still hasn’t established himself as a first choice either.

That means there is space in this squad to add another centre-back to challenge for that role, while it would also be handy if they were versatile too.

According to a report from Le10sport, Liverpool are eyeing RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

The former Montpellier man can play as a right back or in the centre, while he’s also known for being good on the ball and he’s quick too.

At this point the report indicates that Liverpool are very interested, to the point that they’ve arranged to make contact with the player and his representatives about a transfer.

There’s nothing to suggest what the fee would be, but they do claim that PSG could also be interested as they look for someone to replace Thomas Meunier.

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold so there’s no way that Mukiele would come in as the first choice right back, but his ability to cover multiple positions could make him attractive to this Liverpool side.