Liverpool are reportedly set to ask for around £15million for out-of-favour defender Dejan Lovren as he’s linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

The experienced Croatia international has had his ups and downs during his time with the Reds, but is now very obviously a backup player for Jurgen Klopp after the strong form of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

According to the Daily Mail, this means Liverpool could now be ready to let Lovren leave this summer, with Zenit Saint Petersburg eyeing the £15m-rated centre-back.

The report explains that the Russian giants are willing to offer around £9m for the 31-year-old, but Liverpool are expected to ask for a little more after also rejecting an offer from Roma for him last year.

LFC fans will no doubt hope their club can get a good deal for Lovren, though few will be that fussed about keeping him on.

It seems like Liverpool would do well to let Lovren go and bring in an upgrade in defence, even it’s just a more reliable squad player to rotate with the likes of Matip and Gomez.