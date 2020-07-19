Another EMBARRASSMENT for Man City with Zoom blunder in defeat to Arsenal

Manchester City are often teased for not having fans, which is perhaps a bit of an unfair cliche as most teams will struggle to fill their big stadiums every now and then.

However, it is pretty embarrassing to see City resorting to using duplicate fans on the screens that allow supporters to tune in and cheer the team on via Zoom…

Man City had to duplicate fans in order to fill the rest of the slots. They deserved to lose. ?? pic.twitter.com/bzksAKsUZx — ?? BxnHxwxrd ? (@thatsBenHoward) July 18, 2020

City were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final last night, but even worse is the image above showing a selection of screens of watching fans.

On two occasions, you can see duplicate fans circled – can City genuinely not even get as few as 16 fans together to watch them in a big game like this??