Manchester United have been advised to seal the transfer of promising young West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Pundit John Barnes believes Rice could be an ideal long-term Nemanja Matic replacement for the Red Devils, though he’s also been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent times.

Football Insider have claimed Man Utd and Chelsea could battle for the signing of Rice this summer, and Barnes has explained why he thinks the England international could be just what’s needed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the Metro, Barnes said: “Regarding the ongoing transfer rumours on Declan Rice, I am not sure that he would come into Manchester United and take over that defensive midfield role, especially as Nemanja Matic has recently signed a two-year contract.

“However, United must look to the future and Rice is a good young English player and would be a good signing for United.

“Of course, he’s a West Ham player and from his own point of view if he must move on, I think Manchester United would be a good place for him.”

United fans will perhaps hope their club can secure the signing of Rice this summer, even if it doesn’t seem an urgent priority.

For one thing, it’s always useful beating a rival like Chelsea to the signing of a top player, who would undoubtedly do a job at Stamford Bridge as well.

Frank Lampard may well feel he could do with injecting some fresh blood into his midfield, with Rice an ideal long-term successor to the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.