Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a surprise signing in the form of Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A report from Don Balon states that the former Crystal Palace defender, who only joined Man Utd last summer, has been targeted by Real as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish outlet state that Madrid are ready to welcome Wan-Bissaka with open arms, suggesting they’re hopeful of getting a deal done, with the player himself also said to be “delighted” with the prospect of a move to the Bernabeu.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed at Old Trafford, but many would be surprised to see him move on after just one season, especially as Real tend to target more proven players and bigger, more glamorous names.

Los Blancos are famed for their Galactico purchases, and Wan-Bissaka doesn’t really fit that bill, despite his impressive form for United this term.

It could be a blow for the Red Devils to lose the 22-year-old, who surely has a bright future at the club based on the enormous potential he’s shown so far.