Manchester United may be preparing for an FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea tonight, but for now we’re focusing on the latest transfer gossip relating to the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs to make a number of changes to his squad this summer, with the Norwegian tactician facing the prospect of another trophyless season and another year out of the Champions League.

First up, there’s encouraging news on Jadon Sancho, with the Sun claiming a deal to sign the £100million Borussia Dortmund winger is nearly done.

The England international has long been linked with Man Utd and looks an ideal signing to boost the club’s hopes of closing the gap on Liverpool next season.

Sancho is said to be eager for a move to the Premier League and to Old Trafford in particular, despite also previously being linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Next, United have been advised to sign a possible cheap alternative to Sancho in the form of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Gary Neville says the Senegal international looks a huge talent, singing his praises whilst on punditry with Sky Sports and naming United as a potential suitor.

Finally, Chelsea remain interested in United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, despite him looking set to extend his loan spell at Sheffield United.

The Blues could do with signing the exciting MUFC youngster, who still faces the tough task of getting past David de Gea into Solskjaer’s starting XI.