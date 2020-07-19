Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood is reportedly set to land himself a big new contract as a reward for his superb form.

The 18-year-old has really caught the eye at Old Trafford this season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League after earning the trust of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United fans will certainly hope the club can tie Greenwood down for the long run, and it looks like a fresh deal is already set to be handed to him, according to the Sun.

The teenager only just penned a new deal back in October, but will now see his wages bumped up from around £25,000 a week to £40,000 a week, according to the Sun’s report.

Greenwood has certainly earned a reward for his form, with the England youth international giving Solskjaer’s side a new dimension up front with his skill and sharp shooting on both feet.

MUFC looked to have taken a big gamble when they sold Romelu Lukaku without replacing him last summer, but Greenwood has really stepped up for the Red Devils.