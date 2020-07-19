“Messed up”: These Man United fans react as Solskjaer rests three big names against Chelsea

It’s been an incredible season for Man United, and they’ve come a long way since the start of the campaign.

Bruno Fernandes will be credited as being a catalyst for the turnaround, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves a lot of credit for his role in this too.

Initially they were so boring to watch, the goal threats were obvious and if they didn’t get a chance to counter attack then there was no real prospect of them scoring many goals.

Now they have creativity and goals throughout the team, while they are also enjoyable to watch from a neutral point of view.

They have a real chance of ending this season with the FA Cup and the Europa League, while a Champions League finish is very possible too.

To win the FA Cup they will need to beat Chelsea and Arsenal first, and here’s how they line up against Frank Lampard’s side in their semi-final today:

United will be relived that Brandon Williams is fit enough to play at left back, after Fosu-Mensah was forced to play out of position against Crystal Palace.

Plenty of fans will be surprised to see that Pogba, Greenwood and Martial have only made the bench, and that’s evident on Twitter after the line up was announced:

Why is Pogba, Martial & Greenwood not starting ???? — Sumit (@MufcSumit) July 19, 2020

All our good players benched pic.twitter.com/SyEviBrbvt — z (@santanszn) July 19, 2020

God will punish Ole

No Greenwood, no Martial, no Pogba — Aminu (@taiwoaminu_) July 19, 2020

Haha that’s actually pretty funny, release the proper line up now lads x — Sam (@samutdfan) July 19, 2020

Ole is going to pull the Martial, Greenwood and Pogba joker card in the 2nd half …this will be interesting.? — JR (@wazijayR) July 19, 2020

United not playing Pogba, Martial or Greenwood?! Yeah Ole don’t messed up — Mikel’s Son ???? (@CorzNelson) July 19, 2020

On the flip side it means the Man United bench is very strong, but Solskjaer will have to answer a lot of questions if this backfires.