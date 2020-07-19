Menu

“Payback”: These Arsenal fans say why they want to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Watching this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final should be a relaxing affair for Arsenal fans, as they get to sit back and watch two times fight it out for the right to play them in the final.

For some fans it won’t be so relaxing, as they’ll already have an idea of who they want to face in the final.

It’s an interesting one from an Arsenal point of view as Mikel Arteta has shown he can get results against bigger teams, so they don’t have a real reason to fear anybody.

Man United are the in-form team in the country just now, so it’s understandable that some Arsenal fans would rather face Chelsea in the final.

These fans have taken to Twitter to make that point, while it sounds like Europa League revenge could be on their minds too:

There’s no doubt that Frank Lampard’s side are poor at the back and Aubameyang’s pace could cause all sorts of problems, so it’s no surprise that some Arsenal fans will be cheering Chelsea on today.