“Payback”: These Arsenal fans say why they want to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Watching this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final should be a relaxing affair for Arsenal fans, as they get to sit back and watch two times fight it out for the right to play them in the final.

For some fans it won’t be so relaxing, as they’ll already have an idea of who they want to face in the final.

It’s an interesting one from an Arsenal point of view as Mikel Arteta has shown he can get results against bigger teams, so they don’t have a real reason to fear anybody.

Man United are the in-form team in the country just now, so it’s understandable that some Arsenal fans would rather face Chelsea in the final.

These fans have taken to Twitter to make that point, while it sounds like Europa League revenge could be on their minds too:

I want Chelsea in the final. That final at Baku hurts too much, need payback. And I get on our day we can beat anyone but I am slightly worried about this United team. Their fluid front three along with a balanced and strong midfield trio can hurt anyone. ?? — RohansBlog (@RjArsenalBlog) July 19, 2020

I think Chelsea will beat united today but I want United in the final — Cash K (@cashmoneyk11) July 19, 2020

I want Chelsea in the final. Payback for what they did to us in Baku. I want David Luiz to score the game winner for the way Giroud acted after the game. — Daniel Finton (@Daniel_finton) July 19, 2020

I want Chelsea in the final. I think we’d struggle more with Utds pace and power. — Piker (@FootIndexPiker) July 19, 2020

Changed my mind. I want Chelsea In the final. We’ve beat all the big clubs this seasons apart from Chelsea. We have unfinished business. — Ninojung (@nino_jung) July 19, 2020

The only reason I want Chelsea in the final is it’s gonna be an easier game than United — Mr. Arsenal (@____Deep____) July 19, 2020

There’s no doubt that Frank Lampard’s side are poor at the back and Aubameyang’s pace could cause all sorts of problems, so it’s no surprise that some Arsenal fans will be cheering Chelsea on today.