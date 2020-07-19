‘Please don’t lose for the 4th time’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup vs rivals Man United

Frank Lampard has made three changes to the Chelsea side that beat relegated Norwich earlier this week ahead of today’s massive FA Cup Semi-finals clash against rivals Manchester United.

The Blues legend seems to be going with three centre-backs and two wing-backs against the Red Devils, with this tactical change brining Reece James into the fold and leaving out Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The only other outfield change sees in-form Christian Pulisic left on the bench in favour of England international Mason Mount.

Veteran stopper Willy Caballero takes his usual mantle as the No.1 for cup games by replacing Kepa.

Take a look at Chelsea’s lineup for the mammoth encounter below:

Here’s how some of the Blues faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Please don’t lose for the 4th time to the Norwegian PE teacher. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) July 19, 2020

Why is Pulisic not starting ? — Valhalla (@Valhalla_X0) July 19, 2020

This is a risky play benching Pulisic for inexperienced Mount, I wish you the best ahead. COYB!!! ?? — Duke of Ibadan ?? (@AsiwajuLerry) July 19, 2020

Where’s pulisic — Felaman (@omotayo_R1) July 19, 2020

Rested. Can impact the game off the bench. — GB ?? (@cfc_GB) July 19, 2020

Pulisic coming on against tired legs could win the game. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) July 19, 2020

The Blues have lost all three of their meetings against the Red Devils this season, fans will be hoping that Lampard has finally found the formula to defeat a very talented attacking side.

Today’s clash represents more than just a ticket to the FA Cup final, both sides will be looking to take momentum from this tie into their final games of the league as they battle for a top four spot.

The decision to leave Pulisic seems to be the most controversial, the American has been the Blues’ best player since the return and whilst he is the ideal style of pacy player to make an impact off the bench – Chelsea won’t want to be leaving things to chance today.

