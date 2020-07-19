Manchester City will no doubt be disappointed to have lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final clash yesterday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have been the big favourites to beat Arsenal, but a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a place for the Gunners at Wembley for this season’s final.

City star Raheem Sterling perhaps showed, however, that the team were not taking Arsenal seriously enough in this interview below…

“Try and win the FA cup final” ?? I swear we need to take Arsenal more seriously pic.twitter.com/AYTOEbcsUh — abid (haha) (@InformST) July 11, 2020

This clip above, from after City’s recent win over Brighton, shows Sterling discussing City’s aims for the rest of the season, with the England international talking about winning the FA Cup final…before the semi-final with Arsenal had even been played.

Guardiola has a great record against AFC, but this may well be a sign that complacency had crept in ahead of this big game as none of the City team really looked as good as they normally are.