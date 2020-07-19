Manchester United are reportedly battling Manchester City for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

And the player’s friendship with Marcus Rashford could supposedly be key for the Red Devils in their bid to edge their rivals out for this signing, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if it will be enough for Man Utd to secure Sancho’s signature, but Don Balon suggest this long-running saga could come to an end within weeks.

The report also suggests that the England international will ultimately end up back in the Premier League as he seeks a return there after his spell in Germany.

Sancho has been superb for Dortmund and it’s little surprise top clubs are now trying to snap him up, with both United and City likely to benefit hugely from adding him to their squads.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a little more spark in attack as an upgrade on under-performing players like Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, so it could be vital for them if Rashford can help convince his international colleague to join him at Old Trafford.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, could also do with strengthening in that area after Leroy Sane’s recent departure to Bayern Munich.

Both clubs will want to improve after disappointing campaigns, with City surrendering their Premier League title and being dumped out of the FA Cup by Arsenal last night.

United, meanwhile, have once again not come close to challenging for the title and may not even make the top four.