‘Rest Messi’ and ‘delete club’ – These Barcelona fans react to lineup for final La Liga game of the season vs Alaves

Quique Setien has made six changes to the Barcelona side that fell to a shock defeat to Osasuna in midweek ahead of their final La Liga game of the season against Deportivo Alaves this afternoon.

The Catalan outfit’s last-gasp collapse on Thursday evening perfectly summed up the side’s shaky form since the restart which has ultimately led to Barcelona losing out on the title to rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona have made considerable changes to their defensive line, backup goalkeeper Neto comes in for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Sergi Roberto is shifted to right-back, veteran centre-back Gerard Pique is replaced by talent Ronald Araujo, with Jordi Alba coming back into the fray for Junior Firpo.

Anchor man Sergio Busquets comes back into the midfield three, with Arturo Vidal also back in the middle of the park in place of Ivan Rakitic.

There’s just one change in attack, with talisman Luis Suarez replacing emergency signing Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona have named just five players on their bench, which includes two goalkeepers – prospect Arnau Tenas will be sitting on the sidelines.

Take a look at the Blaugrana’s final lineup of the La Liga season below:

Here’s what some Barcelona supporters made of Setien’s team selection:

Whilst some fans will question why Messi is starting, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could still do with a goal to further secure the Spanish top-flight’s golden boot ahead of Karim Benzema.

It’s interesting to see some of the wholesale changes in other areas, Barcelona should still be eyeing an emphatic win after a defeat and one that would give them momentum heading into the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Napoli – which is currently level at 1-1.

