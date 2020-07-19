‘Rest Messi’ and ‘delete club’ – These Barcelona fans react to lineup for final La Liga game of the season vs Alaves

Quique Setien has made six changes to the Barcelona side that fell to a shock defeat to Osasuna in midweek ahead of their final La Liga game of the season against Deportivo Alaves this afternoon.

The Catalan outfit’s last-gasp collapse on Thursday evening perfectly summed up the side’s shaky form since the restart which has ultimately led to Barcelona losing out on the title to rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona have made considerable changes to their defensive line, backup goalkeeper Neto comes in for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Sergi Roberto is shifted to right-back, veteran centre-back Gerard Pique is replaced by talent Ronald Araujo, with Jordi Alba coming back into the fray for Junior Firpo.

Anchor man Sergio Busquets comes back into the midfield three, with Arturo Vidal also back in the middle of the park in place of Ivan Rakitic.

There’s just one change in attack, with talisman Luis Suarez replacing emergency signing Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona have named just five players on their bench, which includes two goalkeepers – prospect Arnau Tenas will be sitting on the sidelines.

Take a look at the Blaugrana’s final lineup of the La Liga season below:

#Culers, here is your starting XI for the final @LaLigaEN match of the season #AlavésBarça pic.twitter.com/SnlKHPTEI6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

Our subs for #AlavésBarça 1 Ter Stegen

2 N. Semedo

19 Braithwaite

21 F. De Jong

36 Arnau — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

Here’s what some Barcelona supporters made of Setien’s team selection:

Delete club — LeoMessi10 (@bosmia_varun) July 19, 2020

Bench Messi! We don’t beed results, he needs rest — Lester Mendonça (@lstrmndnc) July 19, 2020

Why not to rest Messi no point to play him on this game ? — KiD X (@IAmMselema) July 19, 2020

Why is Messi starting

Was is there to play for again

Just continue to ruin the legacy of the club — walkwithwealth (@Abolarinwa_409) July 19, 2020

Please sub Stegen for any midfielder..he should play there too..we have already lost the league — Abhinav Anurag (@abhi_31117) July 19, 2020

Ter Stegan in midfield please ? — #????????? ? (@InjectNeymar) July 19, 2020

It’s boring time — Theorist (@Theorist_10) July 19, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United advised to seal transfer of Premier League star also linked with Chelsea La Liga side hope Ronaldo’s connection with Real Madrid will help them sign wonderkid on loan Chelsea transfer news: Hazard vows to return, no competition for Havertz, Man United raid eyed by Lampard

Whilst some fans will question why Messi is starting, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could still do with a goal to further secure the Spanish top-flight’s golden boot ahead of Karim Benzema.

It’s interesting to see some of the wholesale changes in other areas, Barcelona should still be eyeing an emphatic win after a defeat and one that would give them momentum heading into the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Napoli – which is currently level at 1-1.