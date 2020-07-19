Riqui Puig is the first Barcelona player not named Messi to achieve this in over two years

There are a lot of reasons why Barcelona should be worried for the future, but at least they are starting to get some younger players into the first team.

Ansu Fati has been the only player who looks like becoming a first team star all season, but Riqui Puig is starting to stake a claim.

It’s a bit early to make comparisons to Xavi or Iniesta, but he’s starting to show that he can look after the ball and dictate things in the midfield.

It’s not just the simple passes that he’s good at, as he managed to become the first player apart from Lionel Messi to achieve this in the past couple of years:

? | FUN FACT Riqui Puig created 3 big chances against Alavés – it was the first time a Barcelona player not named Messi created that many in a single match since April 29 2018, when Luis Suárez created 5 against Deportivo La Coruña. Fantastic performance by the youngster! ?? pic.twitter.com/cUmRFkkws2 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) July 19, 2020

Barcelona were outstanding today as they won 5-0 against Alaves, but critics will point out that it’s easier to play in a relaxed manner when there’s nothing on the line.

Despite that, Puig has shown that he can play an important role in the first team, and hopefully he gets more chances to prove himself next year.